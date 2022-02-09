Trexquant Investment LP Invests $494,000 in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 36.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after buying an additional 135,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 39.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
IRDM opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -361.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
