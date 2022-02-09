Trexquant Investment LP Invests $471,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11,032.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 43,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after buying an additional 236,923 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

