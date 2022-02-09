Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 105.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 32.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 181.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of BLI opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.52. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

