Trexquant Investment LP Has $440,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

NYSE SQM opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.56%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

