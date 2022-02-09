Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 12,441 Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kaman by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kaman by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kaman by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

KAMN opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $58.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 727.34%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

