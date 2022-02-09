Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $14.96

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.25. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 1,088 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

