Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,105 ($28.47) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.89) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,000 ($27.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.72).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,429.50 ($19.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,536.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,616.94. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.88).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.