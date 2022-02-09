Travala.com (AVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.75 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002991 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $67.05 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.73 or 0.07213993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,220.16 or 0.99790814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,583,537 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

