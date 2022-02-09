TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282,471 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of TransUnion worth $124,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.