TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282,471 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of TransUnion worth $124,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TRU opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.
In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
