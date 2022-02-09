TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $633.24, but opened at $610.00. TransDigm Group shares last traded at $630.28, with a volume of 1,263 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $619.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.11.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.