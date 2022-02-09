TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 366,057 shares of company stock worth $904,909. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
TCON opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.
