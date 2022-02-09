TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 366,057 shares of company stock worth $904,909. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCON opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

