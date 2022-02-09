Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Reaches $25.17 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $25.17 or 0.00057859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00049027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.40 or 0.07082414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,456.11 or 0.99881394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00052234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

