Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.76. 742,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

