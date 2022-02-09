TOKPIE (TKP) Price Tops $0.0803

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $12,428.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.