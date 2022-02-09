Todd J. Rubino Sells 1,000 Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.32 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

