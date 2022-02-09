Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,395 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

