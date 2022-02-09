Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,670 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

