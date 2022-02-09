Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $223.36 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.04 and a 200 day moving average of $289.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

