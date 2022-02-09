Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 379 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA grew its position in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

GNRC stock opened at $284.43 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.11.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,859 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

