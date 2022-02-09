Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $437,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,743. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

