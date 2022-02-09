Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 175,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 332,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.04.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDI. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,268,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter worth $1,710,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 79.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

