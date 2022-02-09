TIG Advisors LLC Sells 12,049 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of CHP Merger worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHPM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CHP Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in CHP Merger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,903,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in CHP Merger by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 967,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in CHP Merger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 419,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CHP Merger by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

CHPM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

