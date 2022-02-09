TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $7.01 Million Investment in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 205,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. 14,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

