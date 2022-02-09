TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $11.66 Million Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 376,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Evolent Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,171. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.