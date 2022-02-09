TIG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,778,141 SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,778,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,790,000. SciPlay makes up about 1.7% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCPL. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.