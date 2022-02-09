TIG Advisors LLC Acquires 63,141 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 728,703 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,141 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 5.0% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $110,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Xilinx stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.06. The company had a trading volume of 105,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,278. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.16.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

