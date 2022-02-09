Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.95. Tidewater shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,039 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 77,682 shares of company stock worth $850,510 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Tidewater by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

