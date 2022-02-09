Throne Reaches Market Cap of $55.81 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Throne has a market capitalization of $55.81 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.93 or 0.07246309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,918.04 or 1.00299765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,187,104 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

