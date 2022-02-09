Thore Cash Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $14,060.46 and approximately $143,993.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00314482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

