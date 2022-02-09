Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,479. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.