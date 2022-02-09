TheStreet Downgrades Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) to D+

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $139.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average is $158.46. Seagen has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 391,246 shares of company stock valued at $61,644,742. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

