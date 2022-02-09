TheStreet Downgrades Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) to D+

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $139.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average is $158.46. Seagen has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $192.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
