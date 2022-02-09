The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,110 shares of company stock worth $4,989,318. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

