The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock worth $9,652,759 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 176,543 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

