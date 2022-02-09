The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

