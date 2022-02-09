The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Mosaic by 67.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mosaic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.