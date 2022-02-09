The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Cousins Properties worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.47. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

