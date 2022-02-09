The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Science Applications International worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

