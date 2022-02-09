The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of RLI worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

