The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,025 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Crane worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CR opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $81.58 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.