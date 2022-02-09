The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $233,402,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,989 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.