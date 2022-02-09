The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.77. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.