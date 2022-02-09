The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.77. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.