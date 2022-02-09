The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.
Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.73.
In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,717,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.
