The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 67,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 633,929 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

