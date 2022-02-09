The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 276,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,254. The company has a market capitalization of $410.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

