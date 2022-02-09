The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,640 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Charles Schwab by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,511,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 367,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,401,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $10,759,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,725 shares of company stock valued at $51,817,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

