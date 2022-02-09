The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,947 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $34,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after purchasing an additional 380,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,142,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,641,000 after purchasing an additional 494,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

BNS stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $74.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

