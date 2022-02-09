The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,710 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.64% of AZEK worth $92,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 779.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,469 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in AZEK by 16.4% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth about $6,098,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.