Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Amichai Ron Sells 2,037 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TXN opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

