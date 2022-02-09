Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.44. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

