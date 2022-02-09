Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.