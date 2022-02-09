Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

